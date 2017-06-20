Canyon County Officials Haven’t Yet Determined How 3 Died
CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have not yet determined what killed three people whose bodies were found outside a southwestern Idaho farmhouse, but they say signs at the scene point to foul play.
Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says the bodies were found lying side-by-side and partially covered, which suggests a homicide. Dashiell said investigators have not yet ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, however. A law enforcement officer went to the home a bit after 11 a.m. Monday when a family member called to ask that someone check on the residents of the home because they hadn't been heard from for some time.
Dashiell says the officer saw signs suggesting something was amiss at the property, and they then found the partially hidden bodies. The advanced state of decomposition suggest the three had been dead for at least three days, Dashiell said, and so investigators had not yet determined the ages, genders or identities of the victims.