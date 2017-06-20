Canyon County Officials Haven’t Yet Determined How 3 Died

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have not yet determined what killed three people whose bodies were found outside a southwestern Idaho farmhouse, but they say signs at the scene point to foul play.

Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says the bodies were found lying side-by-side and partially covered, which suggests a homicide. Dashiell said investigators have not yet ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide, however. A law enforcement officer went to the home a bit after 11 a.m. Monday when a family member called to ask that someone check on the residents of the home because they hadn't been heard from for some time.