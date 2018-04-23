Canyon Ridge Students Learn Nation’s History with Liberty Wall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A recent collaboration of students, teachers and parents resulted in a display to help students learn the birth of the United States of America. The Liberty Wall at Canyon Ridge High School shows the beginning and formation of the US with replicas of several important documents and writings, including the Constitution. Melissa Fickin, with the Parent Teacher Student Association, says the wall is interactive with codes students can scan with their phones and learn more through videos and games. The wall went up shortly after spring break at Canyon Ridge with help from various donors like the Optimist Club and Keveren Foundation. Members of the PTSA began working on the project in the Fall of 2017 and is the first to be installed in Idaho, according to Ficklin. The Liberty Wall is located in a common area of the school where both students and visitors will be able to look at it and interact.