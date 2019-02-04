Caption This Video Of An Idaho School Bus Stuck In The Snow

As if to only give the middle finger to the meteorologist rodent who told us Spring was coming early this year, Idaho winter weather finally decided to include snow. But, just because there is snow in Idaho doesn't mean school is cancelled. Check out this video from Pocatello of a school bus being rescued by a tow truck.

I grew up in Salt Lake City and I'm pretty sure this would have been called a snow day. If your school bus can't get to school doesn't that usually make you question if the roads are safe? Could you imagine the kids waking up in the morning hoping for a snow day and they get this instead? That got us wondering what great captions you could come up with for the video. We've got a few:

Teacher: Why are all you kids late today...and don't blame it on the snow.

Why are all you kids late today...and don't blame it on the snow. Students: Well, we had to get towed out of a snowbank so either our driver was drunk or it really was the snow.

Go to school today they said. It will be fun they said.

Kids Looking Outside: Today will be a great snow day!

Today will be a great snow day! School Phone Call: Classes will not be cancelled today.

Bus Driver: Turns out the bus doesn't drift like a Honda Civic.

What funny caption can you give us in the comments below or on our Facebook page?