Car Hits Snowmobile in East Idaho, Rider Killed

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-An Island Park man is dead following a crash between a car and a snowmobile Sunday evening in eastern Idaho. At about 8 p.m. Adam Figueroa, age 27, was riding a 2005 Polaris snowmobile in Island Park when he was hit by a car as he was leaving a parking lot.

The car, a Subaru Legacy, was driven by Jacob Logan, age 27, of Guilford, Vermont, and had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20. State Police say Figueroa died from his injuries before he could be taken to a medical facility, he had not been wearing a helmet. The driver of the car didn't have his seat belt on, but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Part of US 20 was blocked for two hours until it was cleared, but there was still some blockage for nearly four hours while ISP investigated the crash. Several other agencies also responded including the Fremont Count Sheriff's Office and Fremont County EMS and fire department.