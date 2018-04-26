Career Fair for Educators Planned in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A career fair for current and prospective Idaho educators is scheduled to take place in Twin Falls.

The fair is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, and will offer an opportunity for educators to meet prospective employers from more than a dozen Idaho school districts and charter schools.

The State Department of Education, which offers career fairs for free to districts and teachers, says it aims to help fill teaching vacancies in the Gem State. Another career fair occurred April 26 in Nampa.

“If they’re interested in becoming an educator, we want them to come,” Lisa Colon Durham, director of certification and professional standards, said in a prepared statement. “And it’s a great opportunity for us to provide support to districts for recruiting teachers.”

According to the department, recent graduates from bachelor’s degree programs, professionals in other fields seeking a career change, education majors within a year of graduation and holders of Idaho teaching certificates all are invited to attend.