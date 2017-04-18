Carey Students Injured in Bus Crash West of Richfield

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say 39 students were on the Blaine County School District bus when it rolled at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Richfield. ISP says 12 of the students were taken to the hospital, seven by ground, and five by air ambulance. Driver, Richard Mecham, 67, of Carey, was headed west on Highway 26 when he drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, and rolled the bus. Two adults chaperones on the bus were treated my medics and released at the scene.

EARLIER STORY: TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A crash has sent a number of students to the hospital after a school bus rolled west of Richfield.

According to Blaine County School District, the bus was carrying students from Carey Junior High to a track meet. School officials are on the scene on Highway 26. Idaho State Police say the crash happened at just before 1 p.m. and both west and eastbound traffic is blocked. Lincoln County emergency crews are treating the injured. School officials say students not injured will be picked up by another bus. At this time officials did not have the number of students involved or how many were taken to the hospital. More information will be available later.