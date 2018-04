Carole King was in Idaho for the Women's March in January and took some pictures to add to her 1983 song 'One Small Voice'.

The video claims:

Carole King and half the town of Stanley, Idaho (pop. 63) came out in a snowstorm to march in peace and solidarity with men, women, and children on seven continents.

30 people showed up for the icy march, which really is pretty impressive considering that would be almost half the actual population of Stanley.