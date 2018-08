Sure, it isn't Boise, but I know I would drive to Salt Lake City to see Carrie Underwood!

She has just announced that she is pregnant with her second child and her tour dates! Carrie Underwood will be in Salt Lake September 14th. Tickets go on sale August 13th .

She will also be in Las Vegas, Spokane, Tacoma, Portland and a few other places somewhat in the area if you don't mind a longer drive.

Are you going to go see her?