Cassia Authorities Looking for Suspicious Pickup after Fire

UPDATE: Cassia authorities reportedly found the pickup, but no arrests have been made. BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Cassia County authorities have shared an image of a suspect vehicle after a fire destroyed a building and a pipe bomb was found nearby Monday morning. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance images of a white, small, extended cab pickup with a camper shell on the back. Authorities believe the truck is a 1993 to 1997 Nissan with mud flaps that seem to have a red strip on the outer edge. There may be body damage to the driver's side in front of the rear wheel. Burley Fire Department responded to a building fire on Overland Ave. after 1 a.m. While battling the blaze a pipe bomb was discovered in front of a nearby business. According to the sheriff, The Twin Falls Bomb Squad was called in to hand the bomb (READ MORE HERE). If you have any information on this investigation, or if you recognize the pickup seen in these photos call the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at (208) 878-1002, or via Facebook below: