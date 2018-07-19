Cassia County Closes Road Near Sublett Because of Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Cassia County authorities have closed down a road to public access while crews fight a wildfire. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office the North Heglar Canyon Road that leads into the Sublett Hills is closed because of the Heglar Canyon Fire. According to Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine, the fire is burning near the road and is estimated to be 1,500 acres. It is burning mainly in grass, brush and piñon pine trees. It was first reported on Tuesday and is lightning caused. The sheriff's office also says access to the Mill Flats area will also be closed through the weekend. Brizendine says the Mill Flat Campground has also been closed.

