Cassia County Looking for Ransacking Burglars

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Cassia County authorities have released security images of two people who ransacked several cars early Monday morning hoping someone will recognized them. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office the couple struck several cars in the area of 27th St and Park Ave at around 1 a.m. A vehicle was also caught on security camera and the sheriff's office asks if anyone recognizes the people or car to call them at 208-878-2251 ext 1. They also remind residents to lock up their belongings.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office