Cassia Sheriff Searching for Missing Man Near Milner

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Search crews are looking for a 66-year-old man that went missing on Sunday for a second time in a week. According to Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward, they found Richard Poulton's pickup in a beet field near 700 West and Milner Road . The sheriff says Paulton had gone missing last Thursday and was found at his home in Oakley. Heward said he suffers from schizophrenia and was admittedly off his medication, but is not a danger to himself or others. The Cassia County Search and Rescue, Civil Air Patrol, deputies and drones are being used to find the man. Poulton also goes by the nickname "Bub". If you have any information or have seen Poulton call 911 or the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251

photo courtesy family and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office