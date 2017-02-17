Castle Doctrine for Idaho? Firearms Update

Defending your home. Courtesy, Bill Colley.

Some spirited debate on our weekly gun show.

Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense joined us as co-host. We spent a few minutes with State Representative Christy Zito from Elmore County. She also represents Owyhee County and portions of Twin Falls County. The Representative has introduced Castle Doctrine legislation. We also heard from Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs. He believes the proposed law has some flaws.

You can hear our conversation on YouTube: