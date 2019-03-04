‘Catastrophic’ Tornadoes Strike Lee County, Alabama [UPDATED]
Sunday's vicious twister cut a swath through Lee County, Alabama and is now blamed for killing at least 23 people.
Here is what we know (updated as more information becomes available):
- Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the storms were "catastrophic" and are currently blamed for taking 23 lives. The death toll is likely to rise. He also said the youngest victim so far is a 6-year-old child.
- The tornado that hit Lee County was at least half a mile wide with winds in excess of 165 miles per hour.
- CNN is reporting that many residents had as little as 5 minutes warning before the deadly twisters struck.
- This is the deadliest day for tornadoes in Alabama since 200 people were killed in the Tuscaloosa area in 2011.
- Governor Kay Ivey declared a statewide emergency.
- Officials note that the destruction was so intense and widespread that ambulances were not able to access the injured, and trucks had to be used.