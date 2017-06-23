Catch the Big Idaho Potato Truck in Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX) The Big Idaho Potato Truck is making a stop in Hazelton this weekend for the Southern Idaho Truck Show. The 6 ton, 28-foot long, 12-foot wide potato will be at the show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. If you were to use a potato of that size for mashed potatoes it would provide more than 30,000 servings. If you like fries, it would make 1.4 million, according to the Idaho Potato Commission. The truck and potato travels the country to help promote Idaho potatoes.