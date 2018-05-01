Celebrate Star Wars Day At Gemstone Climbing in Twin Falls
Friday is "May The Fourth Be With You" so naturally we have to celebrate all things Star Wars. Gemstone Climbing in Twin Falls is rewarding Star Wars fans with discounts, trivia and lightsaber wars!
They are offering discounts for the all day passes based on your attire ranging from 10% off to COMPLETELY FREE! The staff has the right to make that judgment. They are calling it a costume party on their Facebook page.
The event is kid friendly so brush up on your Star Wars knowledge, bust out your best gear and show off your lightsaber skills on Friday night. Good luck "May the Fourth Be With You"