Changes in Idaho Sheep Grazing

Sheep farming is business and history.

Much of Idaho’s early story involves the herding of sheep. You can still see some large herds in areas of the state. The changes are mainly technical but there are also differences in shepherds. Mainly in language.

Eighty to ninety years ago the Basque language was common on the range. Now it’s mostly Spanish and some Asian languages.

