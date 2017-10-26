Changes in Twin Falls County Veterans Services

The lives of many Southern Idaho military veterans could be getting easier.

Volunteers are also needed as drivers and in various other programs

While the federal government streamlines and devolves, some of the missions provided by the VA, local governments are doing the same.

Twin Falls County is relocating the van pick-up for veterans traveling to the Boise VA Medical Center. The new location will be at County West and with a lot of available parking.

The county is also creating new space for veteran’s services at the same County West location.