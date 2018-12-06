Changing Idaho Forecast Makes This Weekend Ideal For Tree Hunting

Doug Pensinger, Getty Images

The weather forecast for southern Idaho appears to be changing for the worse starting next week. So, for those of us who enjoy natural Christmas trees, this weekend is shaping up to be a great one for heading up to higher elevations to tree hunt.

The weather for the Magic Valley this weekend is calling for mostly clear conditions, and daytime temperatures in the mid-30s. The central, and northern part of the state, could see some rain, according to data at weather.com. (Below)

We all know how quickly weather forecasts change in the Gem State, but as it stands right now, the middle part of next week brings with it an increased chance of rain and snow accumulations at the Twin Falls elevation. To see what the weather has on tap for the week of December 10, click here .

For those opting to ski rather than tree hunt, Magic Mountain Ski Resort is opening this weekend, with near perfect conditions reported, according to the latest information on the resort located east of Rogerson.