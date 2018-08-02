Charges Pending for Suspect in Sharps Fire Near Bellevue

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A suspect responsible for starting a wildfire near the community of Bellevue has been found by detectives and is waiting to be charged. Last night the Blaine County Sheriff's Office announced it had identified the individual that allegedly admitted to shooting at an exploding target, but the sheriff is not naming the individual at this time. The sheriff's office said the Blaine County Prosecutor is reviewing the case and charges are pending. “We ask that the public be patient and allow us to fully complete the investigation and so this case can successfully go through the judicial process,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins in a news release. The sheriff's office worked with investigators from the Idaho Department of Lands to track down the suspect. More information to come.