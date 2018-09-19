Old Faithful Suspect in Vehicle Chase in Cheyenne

A Greeley, Colorado man charged for walking dangerously close to Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park on Friday has once again been arrested, this time in Cheyenne.

Police spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says it all started around 1 p.m. Wednesday when police began receiving reports of a person, later identified as 27-year-old Gabriel Villalva, driving recklessly around Cheyenne.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers spotted Villalva driving near Lions Park and a 15-minute chase ensued.

"During the pursuit the suspect drove onto the golf course," said Malatesta. "I believe he struck some property, probably a fence, and it sounds like he hit one of our patrol cars as well."

Gabriel Villalva (Photo: Laramie County Sheriff)

"Our officers were able to contain it to that area and successfully deployed spike strips on the vehicle," Malatesta added.

Despite having two flat tires, Villalva continued driving. He eventually came to a stop at Hynds Blvd. and W. 4th Avenue after sparks from the rims caused his SUV to catch fire.

Villalva was subsequently arrested, but Malatesta didn't know what charges might be brought against him.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.