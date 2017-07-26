Cheapest Place to Rent in Twin Falls Before the Solar Eclipse

We went in search of the least expensive place to stay in Twin Falls the night before the solar eclipse. Here's what we found.

If you're trying to find a place in Twin Falls, good luck. Everyone is booked. And if you do find one, it's going to cost you somewhere in the neighborhood of $1000 dollars!

It's the simple setup of a pullout bed in a three 3 bed 2 bath apartment with full access to the kitchen and a bathroom shared with one other individual.

That's not a bad price when you consider what Super 8 in Boise is charging that same night.

Now don't go expecting this to be a 5 star hotel experience with a complimentary, continental breakfast. But if you're looking for a place you can actually afford, this might just be your ticket. And if you stay here, there might very well be a breakfast burrito in your future.

Crash for the night with a hot shower and breakfast burritos in the morning if you want, and for a very small fee, even do a load of wash. By the way, my air conditioning works great. - Airbnb tjs place