Check This and See if Your Phone Number Gets You $900

For me, this would be a first. My phone actually making me money instead of costing me a fortune? Believe it or not, that is a possibility thanks to a class action lawsuit that you may be a part of and not know it.

According to Top Class Actions , there is a lawsuit right now that could mean you are owed $900 . If you've ever received an automated call involving Carnival or Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines , you might be a part of this settlement . The lawsuit alleges that a company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act . If your number was called, it could mean you are owed some dollars.

Here's what you need to do to find out if you have money owed to you:

1. Go to this website and choose option 3 if you've never received a notice before.

2. The next page will ask you to input your phone number (and verify that you're not a robot).

3. After submitting your phone number, you'll find see a red message at the top if your number is not a part of the lawsuit.

The illegal calls were made between 2009 and 2014, so that's a pretty big window for possibly getting one of these annoying calls.

Considering all the robot calls I have gotten over the years, I was surprised that my number was not included in this lawsuit. This also marks the first time I am truly sad that I have not been called by a telemarketer. But, maybe this is your lucky day.

Check out the lawsuit details page for more information on this settlement.