Check This and See if Your Phone Number Gets You $900
For me, this would be a first. My phone actually making me money instead of costing me a fortune? Believe it or not, that is a possibility thanks to a class action lawsuit that you may be a part of and not know it.
According to Top Class Actions, there is a lawsuit right now that could mean you are owed $900. If you've ever received an automated call involving Carnival or Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, you might be a part of this settlement. The lawsuit alleges that a company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. If your number was called, it could mean you are owed some dollars.
Here's what you need to do to find out if you have money owed to you:
1. Go to this website and choose option 3 if you've never received a notice before.
2. The next page will ask you to input your phone number (and verify that you're not a robot).
3. After submitting your phone number, you'll find see a red message at the top if your number is not a part of the lawsuit.
The illegal calls were made between 2009 and 2014, so that's a pretty big window for possibly getting one of these annoying calls.
Considering all the robot calls I have gotten over the years, I was surprised that my number was not included in this lawsuit. This also marks the first time I am truly sad that I have not been called by a telemarketer. But, maybe this is your lucky day.
Check out the lawsuit details page for more information on this settlement.