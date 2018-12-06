Check You Medicine Cabinet: Infant Ibuprofen Recalled

Heads up parents, right in the middle of cold and flu season, some infant ibuprofen has been recalled.

It is a voluntary recall. The dosages are potentially too high and could cause problems for infants who are sensitive to it. The batches were sold at Walmart, Family Dollar and CVS>

Adverse reactions include nausea, vomiting and upper abdominal pain. The recall codes are here . If you recently purchased infant ibuprofen, you may want to check it.