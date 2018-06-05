Chemical Spill Near Murtaugh Closes Roads

UPDATE: The spill was cleared and roads opened.

EARLIER INFORMATION: MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is advising the public of a chemical spill that has forced the closure of several roads near Murtaugh Lake. The sheriff's office says the the road at 44 75 E and Highway 30 is closed as well as 4475 E and 3200 N. Crews are on the scene mitigating the spill. The public is advised to avoid the area for several hours. More information to come.

Filed Under: chemical spill, closures, highway 30, Murtaugh, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
