Chicago Has Strict Gun Laws & 150,000 Gang Members

Yesterday I posted a meme at Facebook.

Are we all that gold dang dumb that we can't get my point?

National Geographic reports Chicago, Illinois has 70 active gangs and 150,000 gang members. I posted the figures and then facetiously said because of gun control laws the city had no violence. Apparently some people also have no sense of humor. Some fellow chimed in it wasn't true. Apparently sarcasm is now viewed as fake news.

Are we all that gold dang dumb that we can't get my point?

Gun laws haven't stopped the violence in Chicago, nor in places such as London, England. Bad guys don't obey laws. It's why we call them bad guys.