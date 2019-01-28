Chick-fil-A Has Heart-Shaped Nuggets For Valentine’s Day

The fast food chain Chick-fil-A has gotten into the spirit of the upcoming national day of devotedness by offering a temporary menu item. Heart-shaped nuggets are here for Valentine's Day.

The mini nuggets were unveiled January 21 at participating locations. Unfortunately, the Twin Falls' location is not one of them. The nuggets are available in both 10 and 30 count sizes, according to the restaurant's website .

Chick-fil-A has several restaurants in Idaho. Two in Boise, and locations in Meridian, Nampa, Twin Falls, Moscow and Ammon. The sandwiches are relatively healthy for those who might be dieting in the new year. For Chick-fil-A nutritional information, click here .

Chick-fil-A is getting ready to open its first international location. The company announced in July of 2018 a location is planned in Toronto, Canada. There are currently more than 2,300 locations in the United States. Chick-fil-A posted earnings of more than $10 billion in 2018.