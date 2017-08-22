Chicks N Chaps Event Coming To Twin Falls County Fair

Chick N Chaps is a national event coming to Twin Falls for the first time at the 2017 Twin Falls County Fair.

Now before the guys all get too excited about an event of chicks n chaps , this is an event for just the ladies (I know, I was bummed too). I mean, their flier even says 'wear nothing...but pink'. Chicks N Chaps is a rodeo clinic event for women only and includes drinks, appetizers, fun, and women learn the ropes of rodeo performances.

Not only will the event be fun for the ladies but it also locally benefits women with breast cancer. Get your tickets now before they sell out.

Chicks N Chaps comes to Twin Falls on Friday September 1st from 3:30 to 7pm before the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.