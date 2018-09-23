Children, Woman Injured after Convertible Rolls near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Two children and an adult were hospitalized Saturday when the convertible they were in rolled and ended upside down near Burley. According to Idaho State Police, Carolina Rodriquez, age 25, of Paul, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible on State Highway 27 when she ran into the back of a semitrailer at a little after 10 a.m. The car rolled and landed upside down. There were two juveniles in the car that were not properly restrained in child safety seats; one was thrown from the car. One child was taken to the hospital in Rupert, the other by air ambulance to the Pocatello hospital and then later to Intermountain Primary Children's Medical Center in Utah. Rodriguez was taken to the Pocatello hospital by air ambulance. ISP says the driver of the semi was wearing a seat belt and did not need to be transported. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department helped ISP with the crash. Police also thanked people who had stopped to help and the people who had seen what happened.