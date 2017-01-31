Chimney Fire Engulfs Wendell Home
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – A family is displaced after a chimney fire cost them their home Monday evening.
A Wendell Fire Department official says they responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. on South 2200 East in Wendell.
Officials say the chimney fire spread throughout the home and is no longer inhabitable.
No one was home at the time.
The Jerome Rural Fire Department and Jerome City Fire Department assisted in the response and took them four hours to put out.