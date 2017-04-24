Chobani Sues Web-radio Host and Affiliate Companies for Defamation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – Chobani filed a complaint Monday suing a web-radio host on claims of defamation and propagating false statements.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Twin Falls District Court, Chobani alleges talk show host Alex Jones, InfoWars and Free Speech Systems have published such accusations that Chobani was “caught importing migrant rapist” and the plant has brought “crime and tuberculosis” to the Twin Falls community.

The criminal complaint alleges these defamatory statements have harmed Chobani’s business, reputation and the public’s perception of the company.

Summons have been issued for Jones, InfoWars and Free Speech Systems.

The complaint also alleged the defendants declined to remove the defamatory statements or publish a retraction despite multiple written demands by Chobani, and that the defamatory statements have caused harm to Idaho residents, Chobani employees and their families, and other members of the Twin Falls Community associated with Chobani.

Chobani seeks justice for the alleged defamatory statements and damages in excess of $10,000 to be determined at trial, according to the complaint.