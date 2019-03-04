Chris Janson Coming To Twin Falls County Fair!

The entertainment for the Twin Falls County Fair has officially been released and this year, Chris Janson is coming to Twin Falls!

Chris Janson sings " Drunk Girl ", " I Can Fix A Drink " and " Buy Me A Boat ". My personal favorite of his right now is "Drunk Girl" and it is all over the radio. He is kind of the perfect fun loving country boy to come to the fair.

Chris Janson will be performing on September 1st of the Twin Falls County Fair and online tickets are now available for $27 for general admission . They have announced all of the entertainment for the fair.



They will also be continuing events like " Chicks N Chaps " they will have the rodeo and other entertainment all weekend long.

There also are vendors spots still available if you would like to have a booth this year. The carnival tickets are also available right now if you would like to purchase them early. The Twin Falls County Fair runs August 28th through September 2nd.