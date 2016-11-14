Christmas in the Nighttime Sky 2016

On Friday, November 25th, kick off the holidays in the Magic Valley at the 26th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky!

Many less fortunate magic valley children will not be having a Christmas this year. Make a difference in a child’s Christmas and treat your family to a holiday tradition they’ll never forget!

We ask that you bring one new unwrapped toy for a boy or girl (16 and under) for admission to Kimberly Nurseries on Addison in Twin Falls. In exchange for your generosity we’ll provide a free chili and potato dinner, live entertainment, holiday festivities, and an amazing fireworks display set to the sounds of the season!

The event starts at 5:30 with the free potato chili dinner and ends with the fireworks display at 7:30pm.

Free buses will run from the Kmart/Grocery Outlet parking lot to Kimberly Nurseries starting at 5:00p and running through 7p. The busses will also run you back after the event.

