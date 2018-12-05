Christmas Shows Are Racist, the Music Sexist & Bacon Offensive

I believe it's clear liberals have too much time on their hands. Charlie Brown is racist . Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is racist and bullied. Baby it's Cold Outside is now a song celebrating date rape .

As the politically correct hammer away at many of our sacred and non-sacred Christmas traditions you should be worried.

They're trying to re-write culture to their own specifications. And it's relentless. Check out this story . The phrase "Bringing home the bacon," could be criminalized because it could offend vegans or, I suppose worse, Muslims.

Is there any sanity left? Even a smidgen among these people? They don't like being called wacko but let's be honest, the shoe fits.