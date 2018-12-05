Christmas Shows Are Racist, the Music Sexist & Bacon Offensive

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

I believe it's clear liberals have too much time on their hands.  Charlie Brown is racist.  Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is racist and bullied.  Baby it's Cold Outside is now a song celebrating date rape.

because it could offend vegans or, I suppose worse, Muslims

As the politically correct hammer away at many of our sacred and non-sacred Christmas traditions you should be worried.

They're trying to re-write culture to their own specifications.  And it's relentless.  Check out this story.  The phrase "Bringing home the bacon," could be criminalized because it could offend vegans or, I suppose worse, Muslims.

Is there any sanity left?  Even a smidgen among these people?  They don't like being called wacko but let's be honest, the shoe fits.

