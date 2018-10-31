Christmas Tree Permits Go on Sale Soon in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Get ready to go hunting for Christmas trees! The Sawtooth National Forest says the first day $10 permits go on sale will be November 15 and will be good until December 25, of this year. Those who like to cut their own tree will be able to get one as high as 20 feet at a number of areas in southern Idaho. Forest officials recomend tree hunters to check with the closest Forest office on the conditions they plan on cutting. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” said Julie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer in a prepared statement. There are places you cannot cut a tree such as campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps. Also, a free Christmas tree permit will be available to fourth graders through the Every Kid in a Park program. The student must be present when the permit is issued. Permits will be available at the following locations:
Fairfield Area
Fairfield Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday
Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM Monday – Thursday
6:30 AM – 8:30 PM Friday, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM Saturday, 7:00 AM -8:00 PM Sunday
Twin Falls Area
Forest Supervisor’s Office – 8:00 AM – 12:00 1:00-4:30 PM Monday–Friday
Rock Creek General Store – 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM Seven days/week
Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM Seven days/week
Burley Area
Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM –12:00- 12:30-4:30 PM Monday – Friday
Ketchum Area
Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday–Friday
Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday–Friday
LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8:00 AM – 6:00PM Monday- Saturday
Stanley Area
Stanley Ranger Station – 8:30 AM – 12:00 - 1:00 PM–4:30 PM Monday-Friday
Lower Stanley Country Store 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Monday-Saturday