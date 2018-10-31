Christmas Tree Permits Go on Sale Soon in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Get ready to go hunting for Christmas trees! The Sawtooth National Forest says the first day $10 permits go on sale will be November 15 and will be good until December 25, of this year. Those who like to cut their own tree will be able to get one as high as 20 feet at a number of areas in southern Idaho. Forest officials recomend tree hunters to check with the closest Forest office on the conditions they plan on cutting. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” said Julie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer in a prepared statement. There are places you cannot cut a tree such as campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps. Also, a free Christmas tree permit will be available to fourth graders through the Every Kid in a Park program. The student must be present when the permit is issued. Permits will be available at the following locations:

Fairfield Area

Fairfield Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM Monday – Thursday

6:30 AM – 8:30 PM Friday, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM Saturday, 7:00 AM -8:00 PM Sunday

Twin Falls Area

Forest Supervisor’s Office – 8:00 AM – 12:00 1:00-4:30 PM Monday–Friday

Rock Creek General Store – 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM Seven days/week

Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM Seven days/week

Burley Area

Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM –12:00- 12:30-4:30 PM Monday – Friday

Ketchum Area

Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday–Friday

Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday–Friday

LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8:00 AM – 6:00PM Monday- Saturday

Stanley Area

Stanley Ranger Station – 8:30 AM – 12:00 - 1:00 PM–4:30 PM Monday-Friday

Lower Stanley Country Store 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Monday-Saturday