Citizen Survey, Budget Among Items on Today’s Council Agenda
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Among the topics on this evening’s City Council agenda is a presentation of results of the Citizen Survey.
Results of the survey, administered by the National Citizen Survey, show “a potential opportunity for improvement in two categories: Mobility and Parks and Recreation,” according to the city.
Surveys were conducted in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2016, with conclusions of the latter stating:
A vast majority of residents gave positive ratings for the overall quality of life and Twin Falls as a place to live. About 7 in 10 residents positively rated their neighborhoods as a place to live and Twin Falls as a place to raise children, with most respondents reporting that they planned to remain in the City and would recommend the community to others. Twin Falls' overall appearance received high ratings by about 6 in 10 residents. most of these ratings are on par with other communities across the nation."
The topic will be presented by the directors of the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.
Other items on the agenda include an update on road repair and several requests for funding.
City Manager Travis Rothweiler also will continue his presentation of the recommended budget for fiscal year 2018.