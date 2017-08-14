Citizen Survey, Budget Among Items on Today’s Council Agenda

A vast majority of residents gave positive ratings for the overall quality of life and Twin Falls as a place to live. About 7 in 10 residents positively rated their neighborhoods as a place to live and Twin Falls as a place to raise children, with most respondents reporting that they planned to remain in the City and would recommend the community to others. Twin Falls' overall appearance received high ratings by about 6 in 10 residents. most of these ratings are on par with other communities across the nation."