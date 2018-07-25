City Council Dithers While Twin Falls Collapses

Look, I know roads and bridges wear out, however.

Maybe the Twin Falls City Council could be better prepared for a response if some people didn’t waste the Council’s time. And if two Council members didn’t abet the useless requests.

Some high visibility issues might suggest the city of Twin Falls has infrastructure trouble. The latest is something resembling a sink hole opening on South Washington Street. It’s just a few blocks from where water recently gushed into the same street for weeks while the city looked for a new part.

Meanwhile, a small cabal of liberals continue to demand the Council condemn President Trump’s border policy. Yeah, that’ll show him!

Thank these malcontents when you suddenly find yourself trapped inside your car beneath the street.