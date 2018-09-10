City Council to Discuss Resolution to Reroute Highway 30

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The City Council will revisit the topic of rerouting U.S. Highway 30 within the city limits on Monday evening at the Twin Falls City Council meeting.

According to the agenda item, the City Council first heard this request for a resolution in July 2006, and today’s request “is to re-affirm the council wishes to request the Idaho Transportation Department to relocate US-30 from its current alignment on 2nd Streets to Washington Street, 6th Avenue West, and Minidoka Avenue.”

Among other things, the resolution is an effort to promote “a pedestrian friendly environment in downtown and to increase parking opportunity.”

There would not by any budget impact passing the resolution.

You can see the full agenda and related information here . The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at City Hall.