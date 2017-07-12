City of Hansen will Prioritize Annual Celebration After Backlash

After a lash-out because of a cancelled Fourth of July fireworks show this year, Hansen city said they will hold a show next year.

They cancelled it for 2017 to save money and resources for the Hansen Day celebration in a few weeks that ends in a fireworks show as well.

In years prior, the city split the money between the two events, making both kind of lackluster.

This was an effort to make one of the shows more spectacular.

Residents said Monday they’d rather stick to tradition and increase the budget to compensate.

“I feel like if we’re going to have Hansen Days, we need to have Hansen Day like full thing, budget, then we have a separate thing for Fourth of July,” said one woman.