This could be a ton of fun...if you can brave the cold weather this winter. The City of Rupert has announced plans for an ice-skating rink this winter and it really does sound like a great idea.

Now, if you have your doubts about a rink being feasible in Idaho. You are right. But this rink will be state of the art with synthetic ice to make it possible to ice skate not only in the winter months but also during summer heat.