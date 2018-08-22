City Of Twin Falls Has Full-Time Positions Open In Call Center

Thomas Cain, Getty Images

Twin Falls City Hall has announced full-time openings for communications specialists (dispatchers) for a number of city agencies.

Ideal candidates should have good verbal skills, be able to handle stressful situations and possess better than average computer skills, according to the August 21 update on the city hall Facebook page. These positions will likely include working with local fire, police and other city services.

An application link is also available on the Facebook page. For more information, visit the City of Twin Falls careers page .