City of Twin Falls Has Six Candidates for Fire Chief

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Six people have made the list as finalist for the position of fire chief for the city of Twin Falls. The city announced the names of the six individuals who made the cut out of 32 applicants; all but one is from Idaho, with the rest applying from Georgia, California, Virginia and several other states. A group of firefighters, council members, and city staff interviewed ten of the applicant by video conference to whittle the number of candidates down to six. Next week a formal selection process will start to select the top fire officials for the community. The previous fire chief resigned after nearly a year on the job.