City Says Construction Temporarily Suspended on Road Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls says work will temporarily be suspended on the Eastland Drive/Pole Line Road project due to road base concerns.

The road base is placed before paving is done, and must meet certain requirements for strength and density. The city says tests have shown that additional work needs to be done before paving begins.

Because of the additional tests, the project schedule has changed. The city says contractor of the project, Kloepfer Inc., will notify businesses and residents who may be directly impacted by the work about the new schedule.