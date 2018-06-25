City Says Waterline Won’t Be Repaired for a Few More Days

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Water will continue to flow for the next few days from a broken pipe near Park Avenue and Washington Street South.

The Department of Environmental Quality has new requirements and the city of Twin Falls had to order parts that won’t arrive until Thursday or Friday, said city spokesman Joshua Palmer.

“There are six major industries using that line, so we can’t turn off the line entirely,” he said. “We reduced the pressure and put a temporary seal on the pipe to lessen the leak, but it will continue to release water until the parts arrive.”

The break is causing isolated flooding in the southbound lanes on Washington Street South, and the city encourages motorists to slow down and use caution when driving through the area.

Palmer said there may be more flow this morning because crews will be testing water pressure on the existing pipe.