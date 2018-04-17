City to Discontinue Downtown Parking Passes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls says it will discontinue parking passes and add more three-hour parking stalls downtown.

The City Council unanimously voted for the changes on Monday.

The city will begin the week of April 23 to remove old parking blocks and re-stripe lots to provide the additional parking. Some parking slots will allow full-day parking.

According to the city, the parking pass program was adopted in 2012 to allow parking in stalls with a white bumper block or curb labeled “Parking Pass.” The pass program was temporarily suspended in 2017 during construction on the Main Avenue Redesign Project.