Civilian and Deputy Honored for Saving Person from Fiery Crash

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) A passerby and a Gooding County Deputy were recognized earlier this week for saving the life of a driver who had become trapped in a burning vehicle last September. According to a post on the Hagerman Fire Protection District Facebook page, Deputy Kelby Cornett and civilian Ray Mavencamp had been first on location of a fiery crash on US Highway 30 just south of Hagerman on September 28. The driver of the vehicle had suffered a medical emergency, went off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle caught on fire which ignited the tree. The two men were able to free the driver while the vehicle and tree burned. Officials say the motorist would have died if were not for the actions of Mavencamp and Cornett. The two men were recognized for their valor by the Gooding County Sheriff and Gooding County Commissioners on Monday.