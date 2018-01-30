Class To Teach Twin Falls’ Home Buyers The Ins And Outs

The College of Southern Idaho is hosting a class this week that will instruct would-be homebuyers in the Magic Valley on a start to finish understanding of the process.

The course, titled "Twin Falls Finally Home!," is this Wednesday, January 31, from 6:00 PM-8:30 PM. Attendees will learn everything from finding a lender and keeping costs down, to getting the best interest rates and qualifying for a loan, according to the event's page.

Pre-registration is required. The class is sponsored by the Idaho Housing & Finance Association . Call 208-732-6442 to reserve a spot, or for more details.