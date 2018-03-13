A few months ago I was able to take my kids to a special showing of the Princess Bride at the Magic Valley Cinema 13. It was really cool because we have all seen the movie (multiple times) but never in the theater before.

Thanks to a company called Fathom Events we are getting more opportunities to see these classic films in the theater again and these next few months are full of goodies!

This Saturday and Wednesday the 21st they are showing what many call the best Hitchcock film ever - Vertigo. It stars James Stewart and Kim Novak and is celebrating it's 60th anniversary.

Ponyo is celebrating a tenth anniversary showing and it is a really weird movie but has a great cast of voice over artists including Liam Neeson. Ponyo is showing on the 25th, 26th, and 28th of March.

On April 8th and 11th you can see the classic Grease on the big screen! Grease is 40 years old now and my kids still think it is awesome.

Then on April 29th and May 1st and 2nd is the movie I'm most excited to finally see in a theater - Labyrinth! I love Labyrinth and to see Bowie and Jennifer Connelly and all of Jim Henson's weird puppets is going to be awesome.