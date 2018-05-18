Clearly, Democrats are Either Mentally Unstable or Just Evil

MS-13 now operates in all 50 states. The spread to Alaska and Hawaii was first being reported a year ago.

A gang known for torturing victims and then dicing up the living or dead bodies.

This is a gang known for gang raping women as a punishment. A gang known for torturing victims and then dicing up the living or dead bodies.

50 states clearly includes Idaho. It may include the Magic Valley. When the President calls them “animals” most normal and sane Americans would agree.

Then there is the American left and mainstream media (and, I know, it’s redundant).