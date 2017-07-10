Clif Bar Recalls Several Bar Varieties

Clif Bar has issued a voluntary recall of several flavors due to possible presence of undeclared ingredients.

Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts. - fda.gov

The voluntary recall is simply a precaution for those who might be allergic to peanuts and the tree nuts listed in the recall.

There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

you can get a complete listing of all the product affected by the recall at this link or find more information on the Clif Bar website . If you have further questions, you can call 866-526-1970.