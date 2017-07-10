Clif Bar Recalls Several Bar Varieties
Clif Bar has issued a voluntary recall of several flavors due to possible presence of undeclared ingredients.
Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts. - fda.gov
The voluntary recall is simply a precaution for those who might be allergic to peanuts and the tree nuts listed in the recall.
There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.
you can get a complete listing of all the product affected by the recall at this link or find more information on the Clif Bar website. If you have further questions, you can call 866-526-1970.